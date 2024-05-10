Ever Tried Blue Focaccia Bread? Netizens Find Bizarre Dish 'Absolutely Disgusting'

How about ordering blue focaccia bread for lunch today? In case you wonder what the dish is and how it would taste like, let us tell you that it is one of the bizarre dishes that has rolled out on the internet. Focaccia happens to be a flattened Italian bread which is served similar to a pizza or garlic bread, but it's usually the colour of a regular roti and not blue.

A baker's video of preparing the bread in all blue has rolled out on the internet. It shows Jade Lim preparing the dish with her unique touch and adding blue spirulina powder to give it a subtle change in colour. "I added some blue spirulina powder today just for extra prettiness," she said.

Take a look at the video below

The cooking recipe video entirely covered the process of preparing a Blue Spirulina Single-serve Focaccia in one's kitchen. The details of recipe were also noted down in the post caption for those wanting to give it try at their homes.

Netizens react to viral video

The video was shared on Instagram during late April. It recently went viral on the social media platform attracting more than four million views. Nearly thousands of people reacted to the blue-coloured Italian bread. Netizens seemed not interested in the dish as they disapproved it by calling it "Absolutely disgusting."

Taking note of the blue dye that was added to make the dish standout from a regular boring focaccia, people wrote, "You actually like eating dye?" No sooner, another commented, "Not gonna lie. That does not look appetizing to me. It's a very pretty blue, but I can't reconcile that with bread." While most expressed a big no to the dish, there were still a few netizens who considered giving it a thumbs up.