CTV news reporter Jessica Robb appears to go into medical distress & collapse on LIVE TV, watch viral video

Canada: A young journalist who was reporting live on camera was seen stammering, going blank on words, and also finding it difficult to balance one's body. Before the camera cut to the news presenter in the studio, Jessica was seen almost collapsing down as she lost physical stability all of a sudden. Viewers spot her live on CTV, a Canada-based television news channel, while she faced some sort of medical emergency on field. Watch video:
News channel reports Jessica to be doing better
"Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting," CTV tweeted while sharing an update about the news reporter's health.
Side effect of COVID-19 vax? Netizens suspect
Meanwhile, fellow journalists and netizens found it fishy to see her official Twitter account made private. Those who could access her tweets claimed that she tweeted that she's doing well. However, people alleged that her sudden health condition that reflected on live television could be linked to the coronavirus vaccine. Jessica had earlier shared that she had taken three doses of COVID-19 vax, and several netizens now believe the on-air incident to be a side effect of the doses.
Check tweets below:
