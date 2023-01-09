CTV news reporter Jessica Robb appears to go into medical distress & collapse on LIVE TV, watch viral video

Jessica Robb | Lenovo

Canada: A young journalist who was reporting live on camera was seen stammering, going blank on words, and also finding it difficult to balance one's body. Before the camera cut to the news presenter in the studio, Jessica was seen almost collapsing down as she lost physical stability all of a sudden. Viewers spot her live on CTV, a Canada-based television news channel, while she faced some sort of medical emergency on field. Watch video:

Young CTV News reporter Jessica Robb starts slurring her words, appears to go into medical #distress, and looks like she’s about to #collapse live on air during the 6pm show tonight. #RT#COVID19 #VaccineSideEffects #VaccineDeath #CoverUp pic.twitter.com/mMsj0camyN — iChristian News (@iChristianNews_) January 9, 2023

News channel reports Jessica to be doing better

"Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting," CTV tweeted while sharing an update about the news reporter's health.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting. — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Side effect of COVID-19 vax? Netizens suspect

Meanwhile, fellow journalists and netizens found it fishy to see her official Twitter account made private. Those who could access her tweets claimed that she tweeted that she's doing well. However, people alleged that her sudden health condition that reflected on live television could be linked to the coronavirus vaccine. Jessica had earlier shared that she had taken three doses of COVID-19 vax, and several netizens now believe the on-air incident to be a side effect of the doses.

From Jessica Robb - 20 minutes ago - still it seems sus and is she the only one with access to her Twitter?? pic.twitter.com/LErrU4RFQT — #325DOJ - Disciple of Jesus (@FREED0MPUNCH) January 9, 2023

Young Canadian reporter Jessica Robb slurs her words and appears to have a stroke on live television tonight.



She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3." @KanekoaTheGreat pic.twitter.com/UqwPNBXvbR — Plato (@plato1867) January 9, 2023

At least Jessica Robb was triple “vaxxed.” Her stroke on live TV could have been worse. 🙏 #StopTheShots pic.twitter.com/xPYzLl38qO — Michelle Efendi (@EfendiMichelle) January 9, 2023