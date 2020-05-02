Caught on camera: Naked woman, who's not reporter's girlfriend, spotted on camera during YouTube live

Being a famous person has its pros, but in the case of Alfonso, it was mostly the opposite when the spectators on live session noticed that the naked girl in the background was not Alfonso's girlfriend, Marta López, the star of Big Brother Spain.

However, the naked woman in the background appeared to be Alfonso's fellow journalists, Alexia Rivas, according to 20 Minutos.

Eventually, Alfonso appeared The Ana Rose show to acknowledge the incident and apologise.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else," he said on the show.

Explaining the love-triangle situation, he added that he was no longer in a relationship with Marta and is now dating Alexia.

But, his girlfriend's statement were completely in contrast to his, Describing Alfonso's behavior as 'unpleasant' and 'shameful' she revealed that they were together at the time.

In an interview with Socialite, Alexia also acknowledged the incident and said: "I didn't get into a relationship, he told me he was single. We have been seeing each other since three weeks."