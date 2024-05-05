Viral Video: Cheese, Chocolate, Dry Fruits & More Added To Chilled Gola, Internet Terms It 'Gola Of The Year'

Combining cheese, chocolate, and dry fruits with a chilled scoop of gola may sound weird, but let us tell you that a street vendor from Ahmedabad has quite literally prepared a dish by adding the uncommon ingredients to a gola which has made the internet term the bizarre dish the 'Gola Of The Year.'

A video showing the strange food being prepared has surfaced online. It showed the step-to-step preparation of the unusual gola. The dish certainly indulges in an unbelievable twist to a gola and challenges the classic taste of the eatable. The clip opened by showing the vendor holding a cup of gola in his hand, followed by adding some flavoured syrups on it. Things seemed to be okay till this step.

Check out the video right here

Here's a look into the recipe

It got dramatic when the gola was introduced to milk or yoghurt, followed by cashew nuts and sev. Crushed chocolate and tutti frutti were also added to the chilled dessert. The preparation didn’t conclude there. What more? It was then kissed with cheese being grated to the existing toppings on the gola. The final touch came later with a repeat of the syrup poured initially on the gola.

The video was shared online by a food blogger named Siddharth Shah who disclosed the location of the eatery which prepared and provided people with the unique gola. The dish was said to be available at the Umiya Ice Gola stall in Gota, Ahmedabad.

Internet reacts

Being shared online this April, the clip went viral attracting more than three lakh views on Instagram. Netizens reacted to the dish and gave it a big no. Taking note of its weird combination, people called the dish the ‘Gola of the year.’ Emojis expressing disgust surfaced in the comments section of the video post.