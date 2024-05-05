 Viral VIDEO: Drunk Girl Abuses, Gets Into Fight With People In Lucknow's Summit Building
Alcohol driven brawls and intoxicated youth indulging in ugly fights have been a recurring incident at Lucknow's Summit building.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Screenshot from video showing a girl abusing and getting into a brawl at Lucknow's Summit building | X

Lucknow: In yet another video from Summit building in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, a drunk girl was seen abusing and getting into a fight with a few youngsters. The video of the incident went viral on social media platfrom X. The person who shared the video expressed frustration over the incident.

He commented how similar repeated incidents from the Summit building was sullying the image of Lucknow which was once known as the city of tehzeeb or culture. People in the know blame the nightclub in the vicinity of Summit building for such repeated incidents.

In the video, a girl is seen abusing and uttering expletives. She angrily walks towards a boy and starts hitting him even as she keeps verbally abusing the youth. The boy also hits the girl and soon there is a commotion at the building.

By this time, several people gather and separate the boy and the girl fighting it out in the open. A few security persons clear the commotion and tell the crowd to disperse.

The video is now being shared on social media platform X and people have expressed their disgust at the video.

DISCLAIMER: Below video contains abusive language and expletives. Viewer discretion is advised.

Similar Incident In March

Alcohol driven brawls and intoxicated youth indulging in ugly fights have been a recurring incident at Lucknow's Summit building. In March this year, few youngsters were seen fighting on the middle of the road at Lucknow's Lohia Park intersection. The video had gone viral on social media too.

