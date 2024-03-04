Viral VIDEO: Youths Attack Young Woman With Lathi & Belt After Brawl Outside Summit Building In Lucknow

Youths Attack Young Woman With Lathi & Belt After Brawl Outside Summit Building In Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: A shocking video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that few youths are indulged in a brawl in the middle of the road at Lukcnow's Lohia Park Intersection. The youths were caught on camera while fighting in the middle of the road late at night and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that few girls were engaged in an argument and suddenly two boys appear with sticks and attack a girl. The incident occurred at Lucknow's infamous Summit Building on Saturday (March 2) at around 2 AM. The Summit Building is infamous for such brawls as drunk youths indulge in a fight on regular basis.

Many videos of a fight among young girls and boys have emerged from the Summit Building in the recent past. The incident took place when two young women were returning from a party at the Summit Building.

Fight In Middle Of The Road

A fight erupted between the two girls and another girl on the streets in Lucknow. The two girls allegedly called their boyfriends and they arrived with stick and belt in their hands. One of the boys started hitting the other girl with the stick. He attacked her and thrashed her brutally with the stick. The victim fell to the ground and was seen motionless in the video after suffering injuries due to the beating.

Fled The Spot After Fight

The other girls and the boys fled the spot after beating the girl brutally. The left the victim in the middle of the road and fled from the spot. There are reports that the woman fell unconscious after being beaten with the lathi. The viral video was shot by the onlookers and they also made the video viral on social media. The injured woman has been identified as Neha and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Case Registered

After being discharged from the hospital, Neha registered an FIR against the attackers at Gomtinagar Police Station. The police registered a case against five to six unknown youths along with the two young women under section 147, 323 and 504 of the IPC. The police have initiated a probe and have also started a search operation to nab the accused.