UP: Drunk Youths Raise 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans During Police Raid At Fair Fly Club In Lucknow (Watch Video)

Drunk Youths Raise 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans During Police Raid At Fair Fly Club | Twitter

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in which drunken youths raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans inside the club. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the people who are partying inside the club are shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They shouted the slogans during a police raid at the club.

Police raided the Fair Fly club at Summit Building in Lucknow

The incident occurred during the intervening night of October 1st and 2nd when the police raided the Fair Fly club located on the 15th floor inside the summit building in Lucknow. The building has many clubs and restaurants in the building. Many youths come to the spot for partying and dinner in the building.

October 2 is observed as dry day due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 is observed as dry day due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti during which selling and consumption of alcohol is prohibited. The police raided the club where the youth were partying on October 2. No clubs were allowed to operate after 12 midnight of October 1.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the people partying in the club started shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram during the police raid. The police found that the club fully packed with a crowd and was serving alcohol after 12 midnight. The drunken crowd started chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans when the police reached the club during the raid.

The police raided the club and closed it

The police raided the club and closed it as the club was operational even after being asked to shut after 12 on October 1. The police took action against the club and shut it in the night after 12 midnight. The police vacated the club which was full of the crowd who were drinking and partying on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.