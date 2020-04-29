News reporter goes on air without wearing pants while working from home

ABC News reporter Will Reeve has hit the viral note amid the coronavirus lockdown, for working from home. Following the dress code like the rest of us, Reeve decided to go on air wearing a suit on top but no pants the bottom.
Little did her know that the camera frame captured it all when he appeared on "Good Morning America" for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.
Minutes after Twitter pointed out what had happened, Reeve wrote back, "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible"
However, he maintained that things weren't quite commando down there and that he was wearing shorts. He also joked that he won't be getting hired as a camera operator "any time soon."
On a similar note, a reporter from Florida faced a different kind of embarrassment while working from home. Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was filming a report on the coronavirus in her kitchen, when her father walked into the frame still putting his shirt on, with his belly fully visible.
"Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said," she captioned the footage on Twitter.
Not to mention, those getting on board with the zoom call amid quarantine at home. A woman accidentally turned herself into a potato. Lizet Ocampo is the political director at People for the American Way. During a meeting after she downloaded a bunch of filters and couldn’t figure out how to turn them off.
One of her colleagues tweeted, “my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting”
Seems like pants and potatoes are the real obstacles when it comes to maintaining a professional conduct while working from home.
