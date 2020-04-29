News reporter goes on air without wearing pants while working from home

ABC News reporter Will Reeve has hit the viral note amid the coronavirus lockdown, for working from home. Following the dress code like the rest of us, Reeve decided to go on air wearing a suit on top but no pants the bottom.

Little did her know that the camera frame captured it all when he appeared on "Good Morning America" for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.

Minutes after Twitter pointed out what had happened, Reeve wrote back, "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible"