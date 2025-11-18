 'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
X is facing a global outage today and netizens all over the world reported having trouble accessing the website and app. Many people were unable to see their X feed due to the disturbance, which caused annoyance and frustration.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
According to DownDetector, a service that tracks online outages by aggregating reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted errors, the issue affected a significant number of individuals. Data from the website indicated that over 1,000 people were unable to access X at approximately 3 PM.https://x.com/nuradeeeen/status/1990754432473329959?s=20

Downdetector's data is based on user-reported issues, so the actual number of affected users may differ. As the outage persisted, numerous users turned to alternative platforms such as Facebook and Reddit to verify the disruption and discuss its impact. Social media chatter quickly gained momentum, with many expressing their concerns and searching for potential explanations.

