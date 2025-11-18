What’s Behind Cloudflare Outage? X, ChatGPT & Other Major Platforms Hit By Mega Glitch | X @JosephTreitel

A significant Cloudflare outage has momentarily made parts of the internet unavailable, preventing users from accessing well-known websites including ChatGPT, X and Canva. Platforms that depend on Cloudflare's infrastructure to stay online were swiftly affected by the disruption, which started early this afternoon.

Error messages popped up on several platforms that their services were unavailable because of a problem with Cloudflare, which manages around one-third of all internet traffic worldwide and is frequently used to prevent bots and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks from interfering with platform services.

Although the platform is used to keep websites running when there is a lot of internet traffic, it seems to be failing on many large websites. For example, users trying to access X, formerly known as Twitter, received error messages stating that it was unable to get content.

Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter has gone down for several users due to cloudflare's global outage. Several users across the globe are facing issues while opening the website.