 Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip Of YouTuber
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPayal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip Of YouTuber

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip Of YouTuber

Maharashtra Cyber has detained several individuals for circulating a deepfake video of YouTuber Payal Gaming and made them issue public apologies. The agency said notices were served and key uploaders identified. An accused apologised for sharing the link without verification. Maharashtra Cyber reaffirmed its commitment to strict action against cyber misuse.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Cyber on Sunday said it has detained several individuals and issued notices in connection with the circulation of a deepfake video involving popular YouTuber Payal Gaming. The cybercrime unit added that those involved were made to issue public apologies.

Announcing the development in an Instagram post, Maharashtra Cyber said it had successfully detected and acted against those responsible for uploading and circulating the objectionable content. “Several uploaders have been apprehended, served notices, and have issued public apologies. We have also identified one of the first uploaders of the content, who will be apprehended soon,” the post read.

The agency reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against misuse of technology and violations of the law. The post also included images of the offenders and videos of their apologies.

Read Also
Payal Gaming Breaks The Internet In Ruby Red Dress, Poses With Luxury Car In New Pics
article-image

In one such video, an accused identified as Abhishek Jadaun apologised for sharing the link to the deepfake video on his Instagram story without verification. He said he had been counselled by Maharashtra Cyber and acknowledged that his actions harmed the reputation of the YouTuber. He expressed regret and assured that he would not repeat such behaviour in the future.

FPJ Shorts
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream
Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway
Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

Maharashtra Cyber said further action will continue against others involved in the case.

About viral video:

Last month, an intimate video of a couple went viral on social media, with claims that the girl seen in the video was YouTuber Payal Gaming. However, a section of netizens came out in support of Payal, stating that the girl in the leaked MMS was not her and questioning the authenticity of the video, calling it AI-generated.

After the video went viral, Payal issued a statement clarifying that the individual in the clip was not her and said she would take legal action against those who misused her identity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai...

'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai...

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab...

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Raveena Tandon Campaigns For Shiv Sena (UBT) In Bandra; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Raveena Tandon Campaigns For Shiv Sena (UBT) In Bandra; Video Goes Viral

Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red...

Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red...