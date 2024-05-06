VIDEO: McDonald's India's 2019 Ad About Voting Goes Viral Again Amidst Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Amidst Lok Sabha elections in India, not only are political parties creating ads on the big event of democracy but also a certain brands are. An advertisement by popular fast food brand McDonald's is circulating on social media, and it carefully discusses the right to vote and choose the government. While the ad was originally created in 2019, it has resurfaced online for the next polls.

Did you come across the ad that is going viral? McDonald's India's 2019 ad video shows people visiting the service counter and requesting their order from the wide range of menu, only to be given with something they didn't choose. As people without the voting mark entered the store and tried placing their order with the staff, they were served with something with didn't match their choice.

The ad highlighted the importance of voting which enables citizens to choose. In the video, the McDonald's India staff told the frustrated and worried customers why they weren't made to avail the food of their choice. The key message conveyed through the ad was, "If you don't vote, you lose your right to choose."

It was clear that the outlet only served the right dishes to those who had voted, respecting and acknowledging their effort towards the country.

Taking to social media five years ago, McDonald's India posted the video and captioned it: "We often take our right to choose for granted. But how does it feel if someone takes that right away? McDonald’s helped some of their customers realise just that."

As the video rolled out again on the internet, it has received praise from netizens. People expressed about loving that ad that stood out of the usual commercials. "Lovely advert. Topical," said an X user, while another added by saying, "Good one!"

Notably, those who didn't consider visiting the outlet in the past also felt the need to take to the counter once to appreciate their ad and the great message. "Personally avoid McDonald's too but maybe I will patronise them once, for this," wrote one. Another said, "I personally prefer wada pav but for this advertisement, ek big McVeggie banta hai!"