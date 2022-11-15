e-Paper Get App
Watch: Baby elephant tickles journalist during live reporting, adorable video goes viral

Videos of animals having fun with humans often go viral on social media, this incident is one such adorable happening caught on camera

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Baby elephant tickles journalist during live reporting, adorable video goes viral | Instagram
The bond we share with animals is truly special and adorable. Videos of pet doggos and kittens spending quality time with their pet parent often surface on social media, however, in a recent video gone viral we see a cute baby elephant trying to play with an on-field reporter.

Watch:

The video was posted to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Instagram account. It has received thousands of views and likes. “Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight,” read the video caption.

If we watched the video, we can spot the adorable little one tickling and trying to grab the attention of the journalist. The baby elephant tries its best to tickle and distract him with its trunk. When the journalist was covering them and the wildlife, the young one from the background stole the show and gave the reporter a good laugh.

