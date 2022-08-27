Fight or a 'Haathi Mere Saathi' moment? Video of a baby elephant facing 14 lionesses goes viral

Viral video | Twitter

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see (to what appears) a baby elephant meeting over ten lionesses near a water resource. The footage initially shows some lionesses jumping over the tusky animal and later the elephant managing to get rid of them. However, it isn't very clear whether the scene captured a struggling fight between them or a friendly playtime.

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He captioned the video appreciating the elephant's skills to face-off the herd of lionesses, "Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins… Who should be than king of forest ?"

Since shared a few hours in the past, the clip has gathered over thousands of views. "Rules of the jungle," "Too good, the power of a herbivore," "Bravo," read netizens' reactions towards the baby elephant-lionesses visual.

Watch video:

Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…

Who should be than king of forest ?

Via Clement Ben pic.twitter.com/kYbZNvabFv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2022