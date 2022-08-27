Aww, so cute! Baby elephant plays with soap water bubbles; watch adorable video

Baby elephant viral video | Twitter/Fort Worth Zoo

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep doing rounds on the internet. Also, elephants create buzz not just for wild mishaps, but also some positive instances.

in a recent video, we can see a baby elephant playing around with soap water bubbles thrown towards the animal. The clip comes from a Zoo based in North America showing the cute little creature enjoy its childhood days, just like we humans.

Since shared by Fort Worth Zoo on Twitter a few days ago, it has gone viral on social media attracting thousands of views.

Watch adorable video, right here: