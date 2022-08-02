e-Paper Get App

Elephant's effort to pluck jackfruit from tree wins internet; watch viral video

A video of an elephant trying to have a raw jackfruit from tree has gone viral on social media. The media piece shows the animal's efforts to win a meal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Twitter

Elephants create buzz not just for wild mishaps, some cute videos of the huge animal too exist! A video of an elephant trying to have a raw jackfruit from a nearby tree has gone viral on social media. The media piece shows the animal's efforts to win a meal. However, the elephant doesn't just succeed in plucking the jackfruit but also winning hearts of netizens.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The video was shared by an IAS Officer on Twitter last morning with the caption, "Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans."

Earlier, in another positive clip of the animal, we could see a friendly communication between the mahout and the elephant in the temple premises at Srirangam, Tamil Nadu.

Read Also
Watch video: 'Cute' communication between Srirangam temple Elephant, mahout is winning hearts of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeViralElephant's effort to pluck jackfruit from tree wins internet; watch viral video

RECENT STORIES

SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues owed to Airports Authority of India

SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues owed to Airports Authority of India

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download