Elephant's effort to pluck jackfruit from tree wins internet; watch viral video

Elephants create buzz not just for wild mishaps, some cute videos of the huge animal too exist! A video of an elephant trying to have a raw jackfruit from a nearby tree has gone viral on social media. The media piece shows the animal's efforts to win a meal. However, the elephant doesn't just succeed in plucking the jackfruit but also winning hearts of netizens.
Take a look at the video, right here:
The video was shared by an IAS Officer on Twitter last morning with the caption, "Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans."
Earlier, in another positive clip of the animal, we could see a friendly communication between the mahout and the elephant in the temple premises at Srirangam, Tamil Nadu.
