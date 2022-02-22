Watch video: 'Cute' communication between Srirangam temple Elephant, mahout is winning hearts of netizens

If you have a pet or love interacting with animals, then you know that they are expressive as well as a great companion to talk to.

A video showing Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple's elephant, identified as Andal, communicating with mahout Rajesh is winning hearts of netizens. The video not only amazes animal lovers, but every individual who is viewing it.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @dawaratumbler, in which we can see the mahout asking Andal to say 'sheri (okay)', to which the the animal responds with 'cute nods' and making sounds 'hmm'. The mahout later informs the elephant that the two are being filmed, to this it repeats its shy-ish mesmerizing nod.

"Andal, the 42-year-old elephant has been at the Srirangam temple for over 36 years and is a very loving elephant, happened to meet the Pagan Shri Rajesh who says “Do not reduce her intelligence to just her response to my questions. She knows what her duty is throughout the day, she knows when the temple gates open, when to get ready for Thirumanjanam.. she knows when it is a special day and must be cleaned up and ready. Elephants are smart animals, but Andal is very smart," read the video caption.

This video isn't new to social media, it has resurfaced on the internet for the loving gesture and talk between the elephant and her human take care.

Watch the video, right here:

Seeing the affection between the two, Instagram users were in awe. They flooded the comments section for the cuteness in the video. "Beautiful", "Super", "Enna oru azhagu! (what a beauty)" and so on... the comments ran in praise of the relationship the two shared.

Here's how netizens reacted:

