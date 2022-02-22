Dog stands over 'greatly helpful' horse in waters: IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan tweets picture with inspirational quote

When you receive the help you were seeking for, it is the best thing in one's life. That moment is cherished and thanked, along the one who stood for us n troublesome times.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a picture of a horse which is seen helping a dog to walk through waters, the image was supported with an with inspirational quote in Hindi: "Na khad bada, na padh bada, museebat mein jo saat kada vo sabse bada! (Neither stature nor position is great, the one who stands together in trouble is the great among all)"

Check the tweet, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:20 PM IST