Watch video: Stand-off between duck and cows, 'How’s the Josh...' asks Anand Mahindra

Monday Motivation tweets are always a hit with some quotes, sayings or funny videos to begin one's work week. In a tweet shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, self confidence and the 'josh' to fight alone and win is reinforced.

In the latest video posted on Twitter by Mahindra Group Chairperson, we see a duck trying to scare a group of cows. The clipping hints to no less than a action scene from a film wherein the hero defeats a huge chunk of enemies single handedly. This video tweet showed a standoff between the little bird, bravely standing in the middle of a field surrounded by the cows, scaring them with its fierce and bold look.

"'How's the Josh, bird?' 'High sir, Ultra high'. That bird's chutzpah is my Monday motivation, "Anand Mahindra captioned his tweet and credited the video to Green Belt and Road Institute Chief Erik Solheim.

Watch the video, here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST