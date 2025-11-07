'Teddy-Like Bearista Cup' By Starbucks Worth ₹2,600 Wins Hearts On Internet, Goes Out Of Stock At Several Outlets | Instagram @Starbucks / @sellingyoualifestyle

Starbucks has kicked off the 2025 holiday season with a runaway hit, the Bearista glass cup, a teddy-bear–shaped cold cup that quickly became the must-have item for fans and collectors. Priced at about ₹2,600 (roughly $29.95), the cup launched alongside the chain’s annual holiday food and drink lineup and a limited-edition Hello Kitty collaboration.

The 20-ounce glass cup features a bear-shaped silhouette, a knitted-style beanie lid and a matching straw, all designed to be used for chilled beverages. The whimsical design and festive packaging made it an instant social-media favorite, with users posting unboxing clips, styling shots and reactions from stores where the cup sold out within hours.

WATCH VIDEO:

Across major cities, Starbucks outlets reported long lines and quick sellouts, while a number of customers managed to secure the cup through the brand’s app. The frenzy spilled over to resale marketplaces, where listings for the Bearista cup appeared almost immediately, often at steep markups. The surge in demand prompted Starbucks store teams to manage crowds and implement purchase limits in some locations.

Fans praised the cup’s charm and holiday spirit, calling it one of the cutest seasonal drops in recent. Others treated the launch as another example of how branded merchandise can create a cultural moment, blending fandom, fashion and holiday gifting.

Starbucks acknowledged the enthusiastic response and said it was working to restock stores where possible. For many shoppers, the Bearista cup has become more than just drinkware, it’s a festive collectible and a viral piece of holiday season. As this season’s merchandise sells through, the Bearista cup stands out in Starbuck's holiday season merchandises.

US Woman Finds Hateful Message Written On Starbucks Drink

Starbucks recently made headlines when a woman in Ohio was shocked to find a hateful and offensive message written on her Charlie Kirk special edition drink at a local Starbucks shop. While the woman was expecting to enjoy a drink in honour of Charlie Kirk, she was greeted with an offensive message by one of the employees working at the coffeeshop.