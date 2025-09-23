 US Woman Orders Charlie Kirk’s Starbucks Drink, Finds Hateful Message Written On It; Company Fires Employee
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
A woman in Ohio was shocked to find a hateful and offensive message written on her Charlie Kirk special edition drink at a local Starbucks shop. While the woman was expecting to enjoy a drink in honour of Charlie Kirk, she was greeted with an offensive message by one of the employees working at the coffeeshop. Following the complaint reported by her, the employee has now been fired from her job, and Starbucks has also issued an official statement.

It all started when Autumn Perkins visited a nearby Starbucks outlet and ordered a special edition Charlie Kirk drink. After receiving her order, she was stunned to find a disturbing message written on it by the employee. The message reads, "Racists Fav (favourite) Drink." The enraged woman then took to her social media handle on Facebook to share the incident.

Take A Look:

She wrote in her post, "The girl at Starbucks thought she was cute. I don’t even support Starbucks bc of everything they stand for, starting with their satanic logo, but I support Charlie Kirk, so I thought you know what…I’ll get his drink."

Further, she added, "Thank you, Starbucks, for proving to me exactly why I prefer to support my small, local, Christian-owned and operated coffee shop. Well done. This was at the Starbucks inside of Kroger on Towne Blvd in Middletown, OH."

In recent developments, the woman updated her post regarding the incident. She reported that the female employee who had written a hateful message on her drink was terminated with immediate effect from her job. She wrote, "I want everyone to know that I just received a phone call from a manager for Kroger, and the employee was terminated this morning. Between last night and this morning, I have had several Kroger employees reach out to me, and they took this very seriously. As a long-time customer of this particular Kroger location, I am pleased with the way they quickly reacted and responded."

