'Highways So Good...': Bizarre Video Of Man Dragging His Luggage Bag From Moving Bike Goes Viral

'Highways So Good...': Bizarre Video Of Man Dragging His Luggage Bag On Highway From Moving Bike Goes Viral | X @FrontalForce

In a bizarre yet hilarious incident, a video of a man dragging his luggage bag behind a moving bike on a highway has gone viral, sparking amusement and witty comments from netizens across social media.

The clip shows the man seated on the back of a motorcycle while holding onto the handle of a trolley bag, which rolls smoothly on the highway as the bike speeds ahead. What caught the attention of viewers was not just the unusual sight but the fact that the bag remained upright and intact throughout the ride.

WATCH VIDEO:

Highways so good u can move ur luggage bags on them



Thank Modi 😎pic.twitter.com/nyes4R8ahU — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) September 25, 2025

The video was re-shared by @FrontalForce on X. The caption of the post reads, "Highways so good u can move ur luggage bags on them." While the X user also thanks PM Modi for providing such 'smooth highways.

Netizens Reaction:

Shared widely across platforms, the video has triggered a flood of reactions. Many netizens turned the incident into a meme fest, crediting the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for such highways that made such a stunt possible.

One user wrote, "Durability of the luggage bag should be equally applauded, too. Brands - you gotta come up with some realistic videos like this, for increased footfall in sales."

While some praised the road quality, others expressed concern over the potential danger of dragging luggage in such a risky manner.

One user wrote, "Good highways, no doubt, but very stupid users. But it is a very dangerous and very stupid thing to do. I think we invite death by such actions."

Another user commented, "Once my friend tried this, because of enormous heat generated by friction, both wheels of suitcase melted and came out in just 2 kilometers."

The viral clip, however, continues to circulate widely, serving as a highlight for both India’s growing highway infrastructure and a reminder of the internet’s ability to turn the strangest visuals into comic gold.