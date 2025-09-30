Disgusting! Russian Vlogger Arrested For Having S*x With 42-Year-Old Thai Woman On Pickup Truck In Phuket - VIDEO

Disgusting! Russian Vlogger Arrested For Having Sex With 42-Year-Old Thai Woman On Pickup Truck In Phuket - VIDEO | X @Ian_Collins_03

A shocking video sent shockwaves across social media platforms in Thailand, where a Russian tourist vlogger was spotted having sex with a 42-year-old woman in an open and moving pick-up truck in Phuket. According to the latest reports, the 23-year-old Russian man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The clip, which showed a couple engaging in sexual activity in the back of a moving pickup truck while it was driving along a bypass road in Phuket on Wednesday night, sparked widespread public outrage and calls for swift legal action.

WATCH VIDEO: (This video contains nudity and sexual activity. Viewer discretion is advised. It is intended for mature audiences only.)

The clip shows the man holding the waist of a woman from behind while she holds on to a bar attached to the pickup truck.

Legal Action Against The Accused:

Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Georgii and transferred him back to Phuket, where he faced charges of public indecency. Under Thai law, this charge carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Police have also recommended that Immigration revoke his visa and ban him from returning to Thailand. The case highlights the country’s firm stance on behavior deemed offensive to public morals, especially when amplified through social media.

Police reported that Mr Georgii left Phuket and was on his way out of the country. Immigration officers found him around 3.45 PM on Thursday at Suvarnabhumi airport. They questioned him at the airport and turned him over to the Phuket police.

While the video brought unwanted attention to Phuket, it also served as a reminder that Thailand enforces strict laws around decency, regardless of nationality. For many, this arrest reflects the broader push to maintain cultural respect and protect the country’s image. The outcome could set an example for future cases where visitors cross the line.