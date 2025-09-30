 Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Thrown Out Of Dubai Stadium For Mocking Indians With Plane-Crash Gestures; Watch Video
In the video, the Pakistani fan can be seen gesturing towards Indian fans and mocking and recording them. He does viral and controversial, plane-crash gestures that Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf did earlier during a Super Four match against India.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Several viral moments are buzzing on the Internet after a fiery clash between India and Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup final. From Indian players going viral with their trending reels to the reactions of the Pakistani cricket fans on the third consecutive defeat against India during the Asia Cup 2025, many visuals are getting widespread attention on social media. Another video is now surfacing, which shows a Pakistani fan mocking Indian fans present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with controversial gestures.

In the video, the Pakistani fan can be seen gesturing towards Indian fans and mocking and recording them. He does viral and controversial, plane-crash gestures that Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf did earlier during a Super Four match against India.

While he was doing the controversial mocking with plane-crash gestures, volunteers present for crowd control tried to abduct him. When he was creating chaos in the crowd, the volunteers called in security guards. They took him out of the stadium.

The video was posted on X by @Wellutwt. The caption of the video reads, "Pakistani fan thought he was the main character, got thrown out like a dog."

Plane-crash Gesture By Haris Rauf

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf was seen provoking the fans with shocking gestures while fielding at the fence against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm speedster was seen making signals of a plane crashing, referring to the recent military standoff between the two nations.

Two Pakistani cricketers, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, were officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the high-voltage India-Pakistan Super Four match held in Dubai on September 21. Both players were found guilty of Level 1 offences, with Rauf getting fined 30% of his match fees. Farhan has been let off with a warning.

