Netizens' Outbursts As Sri Lankan Man Harasses Women And Indian Couples In Canada For Social Media Content, 'Why Is He Not In Jail Yet?'

In a disturbing turn of events, going viral on social media, A Sri Lankan man can be seen repeatedly harassing women and Indian couples in Canada and recording their videos without taking permission. An outrage has erupted among netizens against him with a demand for his immediate arrest. Recently, he was seen harassing an Indian couple in Toronto.

In the video, an Indian couple can be seen walking on the road in Toronto while the offender starts making comments to the woman. He reads what's written on the back of her dress, "Think like a lady, think like a boss." When the couple grabs his attention, he further said, "Hold my hands. Oh, I like that."

The confused couple backs off from their way, and the husband asks the man what he meant by saying that. He also asked him to stop recording his wife. He said, "What the hell do you mean by that, and how the hell are you taking the video? Why are you taking the video of my wife?" The couple then tried to snatch his phone away to stop the recording, to which the vlogger can be heard saying, "Don't touch me."

The video was posted on @jacojaki21 on Instagram. The handle has several similar videos of the man harassing random strangers on the streets of Canada.

In another video, he can be seen creepily recording a group of women at a public place. When one of the women abducted him for recording them, he started protesting against her and claimed that it's allowed and legal in the law of Canada to record and film in public places. He also asked her to be at home if she is concerned about her privacy.

All the videos on this particular Instagram handle highlight similar content, and netizens are demanding strict action against this offender.