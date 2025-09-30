OnlyFans Model Arrested As Suspect In Brutal Murder Case Of 2 Colombian Popstars In Mexico | Instagram @_reg_g

In a brutal murder case of popular Colombian popstars, Bayron Sanchez Salazar, also known as B King, and Jorge Luis Herrera Lemos, also known as Regio Clown, an OnlyFans model has been arrested in Mexico. During the investigation, it was revealed that the model, Angie Miller, was the girlfriend of B King and was also one of the suspects who knew the exact location of the musicians before they vanished. The dead bodies of both the victims were found, chopped into pieces. Reports also said that they were tortured before being murdered.

Angie Miller was busted a day after the body of her alleged boyfriend, B King, and Regio Clown, in Cocotitlan, just outside of Mexico City, on Sept. 22, according to El País.

Officials have not revealed details on why they arrested Miller, who is popular for her pornographic content, as one of the suspects in the shocking crime. However, she is believed to have been one of the few people to have known where B King and his pal were going to be when they first went missing, according to NewsX.

Colombian Popstars Found Dead:

Reportedly, B King (31) and Regio Clown (35) vanished on September 16, just a few days after their performance together. Investigation revealed that they had been tortured before they were killed. Their dead bodies were found, cut into pieces.

Prosecutors said that another three bodies were discovered at the same location as the musicians. A narco-message signed by the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, one of six Mexican cartels declared a foreign terrorist organization by the US government, was discovered alongside the victims, according to NewsX.



Salazar’s manager, Juan Camilo Gallego, told Colombian radio station Noticias Caracol that he was staying at the same hotel with them when they suddenly stopped answering their phones.



Who Is Angie Miller?

Miller is an OnlyFans model and has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram. She also runs adult content accounts and has been selling replicas of her private parts for about $220, with more than 1,000 reportedly bought through her website.

Local media reported that Miller, whose legal name is Angélica Yetsei Torrini León, has been released as authorities continue to investigate. Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed the musicians’ deaths on the US’s war on drugs in Latin America.