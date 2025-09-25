Video: Bengaluru Rider Wears Pro-Pak T-Shirt, Netizens Demand Strict Action Against 'Anti-national' Elements In Cong-Ruled State

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident captured by a commuter driving on heavily packed Bengaluru streets, a man riding on a bike was seen wearing a t-shirt with a distorted Indian map of the Kashmir region and a flag that is recognized as the flag of the 'Azad Kashmir movement.' The print shows the whole Kashmir region, including POK, and resembles anti-national elements in it. The clip is being circulated all over social media, and netizens are erupting in outrage, demanding strict action against the man.
In the now-viral video, the man can be seen sitting on a bike on the passenger seat while a passerby in the adjacent car records his 'pro-Pakistan' print on a t-shirt. The passerby mindfully records the number plate of the bike to track down the man easily.
WATCH VIDEO:
Police Response:
With the rising demand for immediate action against the man on social media, the Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to one of the tweets, but the response will not be very helpful. The response reads, "We appreciate you for letting us know about it. To report the traffic-related violations, you can use the ASTraM App portal, which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations."
Who Is The Vehicle Owner?
With the help of the bike's number, netizens have gathered the vehicle details and the owner's details as well. As the full name of the bike owner is not visible in the details due to the privacy policy, netizens are speculating that the owner could be Sudeep Shrestha.
Netizens Reactions:
One user commented, "The vehicle number is clearly visible. Will these anti-national elements be caught and punished?"
Another user commented, "They are core Congress #VoteBank.. cannot be touched or shaken.."
While one user commented, "Such things are possible and expected when it’s a Congress-governed state."