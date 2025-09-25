Navratri 2025: Women Play Garba In Mumbai AC Local Train On Borivali-Churchgate Route | VIDEO | X (@fpjindia)

Mumbai’s local trains are known for their rush, hustle, and chaos, but during Navratri they often turn into moving stages of joy. A video from the ladies coach of the 10:16 am Borivali to Churchgate AC local train on Thursday morning has gone viral, showing women commuters breaking into spontaneous Garba.

Dressed in yellow, the color of the day for Navratri, the women coordinated their outfits in both ethnic wear and formals. As Gujarati folk songs echoed in the background, a few passengers came forward to perform Garba steps while others clapped, cheered, and sang along. The otherwise mundane ride turned festive, showing the unity and cheer that the season brings to daily commuters. The video was captured by a Free Press Journal Reporter commuting to Churchgate.

For most people, local trains are remembered for overcrowding and ugly fights, but every year, especially during Navratri, moments like these remind Mumbaikars that the spirit of celebration can flourish even in the busiest of spaces. The sight of women smiling, laughing, and dancing together reflected the city’s unique culture of resilience and joy.

This is not the first time Garba has taken over Mumbai’s lifeline. Just days ago, another viral video showed a group of men dancing to traditional Garba beats inside a crowded local train. With music playing in the background, they formed a circle, clapped in rhythm, and twirled gracefully despite the lack of space. The contagious energy lit up the entire compartment, making fellow passengers tap their feet and smile.

As Navratri continues, these heartwarming videos showcase how Mumbai locals are not just trains but also shared spaces where the city’s cultural spirit thrives. Whether it is men or women, strangers or colleagues, Mumbai’s festive rides prove that celebration finds its place even on the daily commute.