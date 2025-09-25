Indore News: We Are Like Brothers,' Hindu Shopkeeper Opposes Forceful Eviction Of Muslims From Sitlamata Market - WATCH

Indore: 'Hindu-Muslim Harmony Mustn't Shatter,' Shopkeeper Balwant Singh Rathore Opposes Forceful Eviction Of Muslims From Sitlamata Market - WATCH |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s oldest and most popular Sheetlamata Market is facing political and communal tensions, after a local BJP MLA's son ordered Muslims traders to vacate the shops within 2 months.

In such a situation, Indore’s Balwant Singh Rathore, a 40-year-old shopkeeper, stood with Muslim shopkeepers and salesmen from the market.

He urged, “Hum dono partner hain, do bhai hain hum, dono ki dukan ka ye bola gaya hai ki Mohmmedian ki dukan khali kiya jaye....Kisi ke pet se, na kisi ke sath khilwad kiya jaye...(We are business partners, like brothers. Both our shops have been told to evict because one belongs to a Muslim. No one’s livelihood should be played with, and no one should be treated unfairly.)

He added, "Hindu-Muslim ka bhai-chara bana rahe...Aur kisi ke vishay ne aake hamara batwara na kiya jaye.....(The harmony between Hindus and Muslims should not be shattered. Everyone should have equal opportunities to earn a living. I run my shop with mu Muslim partner and now we are being forcefully evicted from our shops!)”

When asked if he would approach the court for the issue, he said, "Dekhte hain, Humne humare baat pahucha di hai, ab adhikari jane...(Let’s see, we have conveyed our message. Now it’s up to the officials.)"

How did it begin?

The controversy began after a local BJP leader and MLA’s son, Eklavya Singh Gaur, reportedly announced in a meeting that no Muslim salesmen would be allowed to work in any of Sitla Mata market’s 501 shops.

He also instructed that if shops are rented to Muslim traders, they must be vacated within 2 months. The stated reason was to curb so-called ‘love jihad.’

General Secretary of Sheetlamata Market, Pappu Maheshwari, confirmed the meeting and said the order of Muslims' eviction had been accepted.

“It was ordered that all the Muslim boys working in the market will be removed immediately, and shop rentals to Muslims must also end within 2 months,” he said.

Muslim women customers would be served

Critics have pointed out contradictions in the directive. While Maheshwari claimed Muslim women customers would still be served without discrimination.

It is said that nearly half of the market’s niche is Muslim. This has also raised concerns over the impact on business and livelihoods.

The move has sparked outrage and fear among Muslim youth, many of whom have been working in the market for years and now face sudden unemployment.

Chintu Chowksey condemns BJP

Reacting to the development, Indore Congress president Chintu Chouksey accused the BJP of dividing people on the basis of religiosity.

He said, “Brotherhood and unity are the foundation of India. I request the Indore Collector and Commissioner to act immediately, otherwise Congress will launch a major protest.”