Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes Viral; Police Called In To Control Massive Crowd

Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes Viral (Screengrab) | X/@News24

Ludhiana: Chaos erupted in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday after a video of the owner of a garment store surfaced online in which he offered to give shirts for just Rs 13 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. After the video went viral on social media, hundreds of people gathered outside the shop even before opening of the shop.

Reports claimed that the video was uploaded by a YouTuber, in which the owner of the shop 'Style Fashion World', Indradeep Singh, could be heard saying that customers could buy any clothing item from the store, including denim, checks, and designer shirts for just Rs 13 on the occasion of the Gurpurab.

Here's The Viral Video:

जैसा राजा वैसी प्रजा



यह भाई ने अपने राजा से ही सीखा होगा की झांसा कैसे दिया जाता है 🤣🤣🤣



लुधियाना में 13 रुपए की शर्ट सेल पर बड़ा हंगामा मच गया, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो देखकर सैकड़ों लोग दुकान पर पहुंच गए



◆ भीड़ बढ़ने पर दुकानदार घबराया और दुकान बंद कर भाग गया, जिसके… pic.twitter.com/lOVQ8kUL39 — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) November 6, 2025

Singh also promised guarantees on the products. After seeing a massive crowd, the owner closed the shop. Later, while speaking to Aaj Tak, Singh said that he promised to give shirts for Rs 13 for the first 50 customers. However, people claimed that the owner of the shop did not mention this in his video.

The shop is located in the Dugri area of the city. As the situation escalated, the police rushed to the spot. While defending himself, Singh claimed that around 1,000 to 1,500 people arrived outside his shop, which lead to the blockage of the entry of his shop, leading to fights, reported News18.

He reiterated that he delivered shorts for Rs 13 to over 70 customers. The police have started an investigation into the matter to find out if the shopkeeper misled the people with false promotional video or if there was just a misunderstanding.