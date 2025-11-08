Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam, Jails Also Searched

Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Kulgam: In a major crackdown on terror, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches across various locations in Kulgam. The raids were carried out to bust a terror network in the Kashmir Valley operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The crackdown took place after a high-level meeting chaired by the Director General of Police (DGP), reported News18, citing sources. The raids were reportedly conducted across 59 locations in the union territory.

Visuals of Raids At Various Location In Kulgam:

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Ganderbal Police conducted extensive search operations at 59 locations across the district in a major crackdown on anti-national activities. The operation targeted individuals with terrorist linked to Pakistan and aimed to disrupt subversive networks.… pic.twitter.com/DkWlRdKgO8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025

During the raids, underground workers (OGWs) were booked under relevant sections of law for providing support, including logistical assistance to terror groups. A large cache of digital devices and incriminating documents was also reportedly seized.

Authorities also searched several jails in the union territory by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of the police. "The CIK is carrying out searches in various jails of Kashmir. Legal action will be taken if anything illegal is recovered during searches," the officials said. Further details were awaited," officials said as quoted by PTI.

Search operations were also carried out in Rajouri and Doda districts of the union territory.

Earlier in the day, security forces neutralised two terrorists in Kupwara under Operation Pimple. After receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Keran sector of Kupwara, a joint operation was launched by the security forces on Friday. An encounter erupted after terrorists opened fire on security personnel. Security forces gave a befitting reply in retaliatory firing, killing two terrorists.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," the Indian army's Chinar Corps said.