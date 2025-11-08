 Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam, Jails Also Searched
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMajor Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam, Jails Also Searched

Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam, Jails Also Searched

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches across various locations in Kulgam as part of major crackdown on terror. The raids were reportedly conducted across 59 locations in the union territory.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Kulgam: In a major crackdown on terror, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches across various locations in Kulgam. The raids were carried out to bust a terror network in the Kashmir Valley operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The crackdown took place after a high-level meeting chaired by the Director General of Police (DGP), reported News18, citing sources. The raids were reportedly conducted across 59 locations in the union territory.

Visuals of Raids At Various Location In Kulgam:

During the raids, underground workers (OGWs) were booked under relevant sections of law for providing support, including logistical assistance to terror groups. A large cache of digital devices and incriminating documents was also reportedly seized.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration
Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration
Global Firm Think Investments Invests ₹136 Crore In Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah As Part Of Pre-IPO Funding Round
Global Firm Think Investments Invests ₹136 Crore In Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah As Part Of Pre-IPO Funding Round
'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order
'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order
Mumbai-London Air India Flight Delayed By Nearly 7 Hours Due To Technical Snag, Passengers Stranded At Airport
Mumbai-London Air India Flight Delayed By Nearly 7 Hours Due To Technical Snag, Passengers Stranded At Airport

Authorities also searched several jails in the union territory by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of the police. "The CIK is carrying out searches in various jails of Kashmir. Legal action will be taken if anything illegal is recovered during searches," the officials said. Further details were awaited," officials said as quoted by PTI.

Search operations were also carried out in Rajouri and Doda districts of the union territory.

Read Also
ED Conducts Raids At Six Locations In J&K, Including Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh’s Residence, In...
article-image

Earlier in the day, security forces neutralised two terrorists in Kupwara under Operation Pimple. After receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Keran sector of Kupwara, a joint operation was launched by the security forces on Friday. An encounter erupted after terrorists opened fire on security personnel. Security forces gave a befitting reply in retaliatory firing, killing two terrorists.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," the Indian army's Chinar Corps said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam,...

Major Crackdown On Terror In Jammu & Kashmir! Raids Conducted Across Several Locations In Kulgam,...

MEA Confirms 44 Indian Nationals Serving In Russian Army; Urges Immediate Release And Warns Citizens...

MEA Confirms 44 Indian Nationals Serving In Russian Army; Urges Immediate Release And Warns Citizens...

'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working...

'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

'Sheer Number Of Polls Shows That Change Is Definitely Coming In Bihar': Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant...

'Sheer Number Of Polls Shows That Change Is Definitely Coming In Bihar': Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant...