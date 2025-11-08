 Winter Session Of Parliament To Be Held From December 1 And 19
Winter Session Of Parliament To Be Held From December 1 And 19

The winter session of Parliament will commence on December 1. It will conclude on December 19.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Parliament Session (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will commence on December 1. It will conclude on December 19. On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu approved the government's proposal to convene the winter Parliament session.

"The President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju said.

"Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people," he added.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded on August 21, witnessed stormy debates between the ruling National Democratic Alliance(NDA) and the Opposition over the April 26 Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, demanding that the government should reveal about the loses incurred by the forces. The session also saw the passage of 15 bills.

article-image

The session also witnessed frequent adjournments amid uproar by Opposition MPs. During that session, the Opposition also targeted the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Some MPs also tore up copies of a bill and three copies towards the Union Home Minister.

On the opening day of the monsoon session, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as vice president, two years ahead of his term, citing health reasons. His abrupt decision, with no prior indication, led to a political row.

