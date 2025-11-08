PM Modi Warns Bihar Against Return Of ‘Katta Raj’, Says NDA Promotes Start-Ups, Education And Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Sitamarhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that people were not voting for the RJD-helmed opposition in Bihar as they fear that if voted to power, its regime will "put 'katta' to their heads and order them to hold their hands up".

In contrast, the PM told a rally in Sitamarhi district of the poll-bound state, the NDA was facilitating start-up enterprises, in addition to better education and growth in spheres like sports.

"I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up, they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has 'katta', 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer", Modi said.

The PM, who has addressed over a dozen rallies since elections were announced in the state, said, "Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is - we do not want a 'katta sarkar', we want an NDA sarkar again".

"This is because the people do not want a regime that would put 'katta' (country-made firearm) on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want hands up, but start up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns 'katta' and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks," Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed delight over the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections two days ago, when, according to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of electors had exercised their franchise.

"You have given a 65-volt shock to the opposition. They are getting sleepless nights," said the PM, who has been insisting that the high turnout was indicative of an overwhelming support of the NDA.

Modi also referred to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into the accounts of crores of women.

"This would never have been possible under the 'jungle raj' wallahs. Because, in the words of the father of the naamdaar of Congress, the then Prime Minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. You all know the blood-stained hand (khooni panja) that was responsible for the loot", said Modi, referring to Rahul Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi and the poll symbol of the opposition party.

The Prime Minister called himself a "brand ambassador" of the heritage of Mithila, like the famous Madhubani paintings which he has been gifting to foreign dignitaries.

He also spoke of the development witnessed in the fisheries sector, and mocked Gandhi, who recently jumped into a muddy pond to express solidarity with fishermen.

"I am told some people are practising how to sink (dubne ki practice kar rahe hain," said Modi.

The PM also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA's regard for heritage (Virasat), and lambasted the "naamdaar of Congress" for "insulting the faith of mothers and sisters by calling Chhath festival a drama, a nautanki".

"Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya", alleged Modi.

"Because of their vote bank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of vote bank can never do good for the state. Their vote bank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators", said Modi.

"Should infiltrators be allowed to stay in India? Should they not be driven back to the lands where they have come from? Who can ensure this? Not Modi, but the power of your one vote. Every single vote for the NDA will ensure that the infiltrators are driven away and not patronised here, letting them claim a share in resources meant for the country's poor", said the Prime Minister.

Modi urged the people and political workers to ensure that in the second and final phase of the Bihar elections, "record-breaking voting takes place, with every booth registering 100 votes more than in the previous elections".

He wound up his speech by making the crowds chant "Vande Mataram", reminding them that 150 years of the national song were being celebrated.

