'Modi Bhagwan Hai': Attendees Praise PM Modi At Sitamarhi Rally Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Video)

Sitamarhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public meetings in Sitamarhi on Saturday, several attendees expressed their admiration and devotion, saying, “Modi bhagwan hai (Modi is like a god)". They also voiced strong support for the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in both Bihar and at the Centre.

IANS spoke to some of the attendees at the rally. One of them said, “Modi bhagwan hai. He is building temples, so who else should we give our votes to?”

Another attendee shared, “PM Modi is like a god, who is constructing Maa Janaki’s temple. If we don’t vote for him, then who else deserves our support?”

Sitamarhi, Bihar: Attendees share their views on PM Narendra Modi's public rally



An attendee says, "PM Modi is like God who is building Maa Janaki’s temple. If we don't give him our votes, then whom will we give them to?..." pic.twitter.com/D6K2HCL0jd — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2025

An enthusiastic supporter said, “It’s no small matter that the land of Janaki, Sitamarhi, is witnessing PM Modi’s visit. His name alone is enough to bring people together. We are here to welcome him with open hearts.”

Another attendee stated, “The Opposition may say many things, but I believe the NDA will win. We want Nitish Kumar to return as Chief Minister, and we want PM Modi to continue leading the country. Nitish Kumar has done a lot for the development of Sitamarhi.”

Another women expressed her views, saying, “Nothing can happen under Tejashwi Yadav. The kind of progress and experience we have seen under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar cannot be matched by anyone else. We want them back in power.”

Another attendee added, “Bihar is witnessing great development, and we want this momentum to continue. We want Bihar and the entire country to prosper. We are here to ensure the NDA’s victory. The construction of the Janaki Mandir will boost tourism, and we want the NDA to form the government again in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav claims he will provide many government jobs, but that’s not realistic. We want Nitish Kumar and the NDA government to continue.”

As Bihar gears up for the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections on November 11, campaigning has intensified across the state. Out of 243 constituencies, 122 will go to the polls in what is shaping up to be a close contest between the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are in the fray for this phase.

The first phase of polling, held on November 6, recorded a voter turnout of 64.6 per cent, with Begusarai registering the highest turnout at 67.32 per cent and Sheikhpura the lowest at 52.36 per cent till 5 p.m.

