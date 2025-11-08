 Bihar Elections 2025: Big Fan From Hajipur Gets Chirag Paswan Tattoo At PM Modi’s Sitamarhi Rally | VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Fan From Hajipur Gets Chirag Paswan Tattoo At PM Modi's Sitamarhi Rally | VIDEO

A big fan of Union Minister Chirag Paswan was seen in Sitamarhi on Saturday. Shubhash Paswan, a resident of Hajipur who came to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Sitamarhi, had a tattoo of Chirag Paswan inked on his chest.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Shubhash Paswan from Hajipur proudly displays a tattoo of Chirag Paswan on his chest during PM Modi’s Sitamarhi rally | IANS

Sitamarhi, Nov 8: A big fan of Union Minister Chirag Paswan was seen in Sitamarhi on Saturday. Shubhash Paswan, a resident of Hajipur who came to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Sitamarhi, had a tattoo of Chirag Paswan inked on his chest.

‘Chirag Paswan Is Carrying Forward the Vision of Bihari First’

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Chirag Paswan is carrying forward the vision of ‘Bihari First.’ His father had devoted his life to serving the people of Bihar.”

“That’s why I wanted to show that Chirag Paswan continues to receive immense love from the people,” he added.

RSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
RSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Undergoing Major Surgery: 'Liver Ka 22% Hissa Kaat Ke Nikala'
Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Undergoing Major Surgery: 'Liver Ka 22% Hissa Kaat Ke Nikala'
'Yeh Toh Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 Hai': Netizens Hilariously Troll Abrar Ahmed For His Funny Dribbling Skills During PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
'Yeh Toh Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 Hai': Netizens Hilariously Troll Abrar Ahmed For His Funny Dribbling Skills During PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
'Karnataka Govt Mulls Ballot Paper Voting For Local Body Polls Amid Voter Fraud Allegations': Deputy CM Shivakumar
'Karnataka Govt Mulls Ballot Paper Voting For Local Body Polls Amid Voter Fraud Allegations': Deputy CM Shivakumar

Massive Crowd Turns Up for PM Modi’s Rally

IANS also spoke to some attendees who were present at the rally. One of them said, “You can see the record number of people who have come here to attend PM Modi’s rally. PM Modi has always cared for the people of Bihar. The NDA will win with a huge majority this time.”

Another attendee said, “I am very happy to have attended this rally. The NDA will return to power in Bihar with a massive victory.”

PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack on RJD and Congress

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the RJD and Congress, saying the bumper voting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls had delivered a 65-volt shock to them.

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister said there was widespread discussion that Bihar’s youth and women had voted decisively for development and for the NDA.

“In the first phase of polling, the proponents of jungle raj have received a 65-volt shock. The youth of Bihar have chosen development; they have chosen the NDA. The sisters and daughters of Bihar have also ensured a record victory for the NDA,” PM Modi said.

‘Jungle Raj Means Guns, Cruelty and Corruption,’ Says PM Modi

PM Modi alleged that RJD’s campaign messages revealed their mindset. “Just listen to the songs and slogans of these proponents of jungle raj. On RJD platforms, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become gangsters. Should a child from Bihar become a gangster or a doctor?” PM Modi asked.

He said the NDA was offering books, computers, sports equipment and opportunities in education and start-ups — not guns.

Also Watch:

Chirag Paswan's Steals Show At Chhath Puja; Looks Handsome in Red Kurta & Turban At Family...
article-image

“Jungle raj means guns, cruelty, bitterness, bad manners and corruption,” PM Modi said, adding that leaders such as Karpoori Thakur and Bhola Paswan Shastri had envisioned social justice and development, but that era was derailed during the RJD’s tenure.

