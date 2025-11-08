 UP: Wanted Cow Smuggler With ₹25,000 Bounty Injured In Mathura Police Encounter Near Haryana-Rajasthan Border
DSP Bhushan Verma confirmed, "Today at 9 am, at the interstate border of Haryana and Rajasthan at Chowki Kamar under Thana Kosi area, information was given that a cow smuggler was roaming around."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
A wanted cow smuggler, identified as Siraj Jabbar Khan Ali Meo, resident of Bahin Palwal, with a reward of Rs 25,000, was injured during a police encounter near the Haryana-Rajasthan border under the Kosi area. | X @ANI

Mathura: A wanted cow smuggler, identified as Siraj Jabbar Khan Ali Meo, resident of Bahin Palwal, with a reward of Rs 25,000, was injured during a police encounter near the Haryana-Rajasthan border under the Kosi area of Mathura on Saturday morning, as per the police.

DSP Verma further underlined that the accused was injured during a police encounter. When the police team attempted to arrest him, he opened fire on the officials. The team fired back in self-defense, resulting in a leg injury.

"When the police team went to nab him, he opened fire and tried to escape. The police fired in self-defense, injuring him in his leg," he said.

A motorcycle, a pistol, and two live cartridges have been recovered from him. The accused was wanted since 2016.

"He was wanted for cow smuggling since 2016. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 for him. A motorcycle, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he had been wanted in this incident since 2016. He has been referred to the district hospital for treatment," the DSP added.

Meanwhile, the BSF and Punjab Police in a series of coordinated and intelligence-based operations successfully foiled criminal activities in Punjab's border districts of Gurdaspur and Firozpur, leading to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of arms and ammunition on November 1.

The BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler from near Dana Mandi in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. The accused is a resident of Kahlanwali village. A pistol with six live rounds has been recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the BSF received credible intel about miscreants planning to carry out criminal activities at the border area of village Maboke in Firozpur. Although the swift action by the BSF personnel led to the failure of their plans. The officials recovered 16 live rounds and a kirpan (sword) from the site.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

