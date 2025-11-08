 Punjab SC Commission Issues Notice To LoP Pratap Bajwa Over Alleged Misuse Of Sikh Religious Images During Tarn Taran Rally
The Commission, headed by Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi, has issued a notice to the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, directing him to appear in person before the Commission on November 10, 2025, at its Chandigarh office.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa | X @ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken suo motu notice of the alleged use of objectionable images of Bhai Jeevan Singh Ji (Bhai Jaita Ji) and the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, during a political rally held in Tarn Taran in connection with the Assembly bypoll.

According to the notice, the matter pertains to a report published in a media outlet titled "Siyasi Lahe Layee Guru Sahib Di Tasveer Vartan Da Liya Notice" and viral screenshots from Bajwa's official Facebook page showing images allegedly used during the rally.

The Commission, exercising its powers under Section 10(2)(h) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004, has sought Bajwa's explanation regarding the alleged use of the sacred images for political gain.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

