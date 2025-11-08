Haryana Commemorates 150th Anniversary Of 'Vande Mataram' With Grandeur & Pride |

Chandigarh: The 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was commemorated today across Haryana with great dignity and solemnity. The event held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh was attended by Chief Secretary Mr. Anurag Rastogi as the chief guest.

Mr. Rastogi said that it is difficult to even imagine how painful the agony of subjugation is in one’s own country. In 1857, the call for the first struggle for independence was sounded, and enlightened citizens began to speak out against the atrocities of the British.

He stated that music and songs have a long tradition in our country. One such immortal song is ‘Vande Mataram.’ This immortal song awakened the oppressed and tormented public under British rule, ignited the flame of patriotism in every heart, gave voice to national consciousness, and guided India’s freedom struggle.

He said that today the entire country is celebrating the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ with immense pride and honor. Congratulating the officials and employees present, he said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a song, but a worship of Mother India, the soul of our national character.

The Chief Secretary added that countries or regions that do not remember their history do not survive for long. Therefore, we must continuously remember the glorious history of our nation and its priceless heritage. We must follow the path shown by our great leaders and freedom fighters.

He also mentioned that on this occasion, an exhibition based on the life of the immortal composer of the song, Mr. Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, was organized. It highlighted various incidents related to his life. He urged the officials and employees present to definitely visit the exhibition and learn something from it. He also recited the national song in Hindi.

At the beginning of the program, the Chief Secretary and several senior officials lit a lamp and offered flowers at the feet of Mother India. School children mesmerized everyone by singing the national song. Officials and employees collectively sang ‘Vande Mataram.’ The program concluded with the singing of the national anthem as well as the state song ‘Jai Jai Jai Haryana.’

Earlier, Mr. K. Makarand Pandurang, Director General of the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, welcomed the chief guest and presented him with a painting of the ‘Vande Mataram’ song at the end of the program.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Dr. Sumita Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Mr. Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation Department Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Local Bodies and Urban Estates Department Mr. Apoorv Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Gupta, Director General of Police Mr. O.P. Singh, Principal Secretary of Energy Department Mr. Shyamlal Mishra, Commissioner & Secretary of Housing Department Mohammad Shine, Commissioner & Secretary of Information, Public Relations, Language & Culture Dr. Amit Kumar Agarwal, Commissioner & Secretary of Finance Department Mr. Rajnikanth, Commissioner & Secretary of Human Resource Department Mr. P.C. Meena,

Principal Secretary of Sports Department Mr. Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary of Heritage & Tourism Department Mrs. Kala Ramachandran, Special Secretary of Personnel, Training & Parliamentary Affairs Department Dr. Aditya Dahiya, Director of Women & Child Development Mrs. Priyanka Soni, Additional Secretary of Secretariat Establishment Mr. Samvartak Singh Khangwal, along with employees of Haryana Civil Secretariat and officers and personnel of CISF.