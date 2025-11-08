 'Bhaiya Kya Kar Rahe Ho': Bengaluru Woman Shares Harrowing Experience, Says Rapido Rider Tried To Grab Her Legs, Posts Video
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Bengaluru Woman Shares Harrowing Experience, Says Rapido Rider Tried To Grab Her Legs (Screengrab) | Instagram

Bengaluru: A disturbing incident surfaced from Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, where a woman was allegedly harassed by a Rapido rider after booking a ride. The alleged incident took place on November 6 at around 4 pm. The woman recorded the incident, and the video surfaced online. She then approached the police and filed a complaint.

The woman shared her harrowing experience in her Instagram post. She said that the incident took place when she was coming to her paying guest (PG ) from Church Street. The woman claimed that the Rapido rider tried to grab her legs.

“Trigger warning: Harassment - Today, 06.11.2025, in Bengaluru, I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” she wrote in her post.

Video of The Incident:

“When he did it again, I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,’ but he didn’t stop. I was terrified. I couldn’t ask him to stop the bike because I’m new to this place and didn’t know where I was. By the time we reached my destination, I was shivering and in tears," she added.

The woman also shared the video of the Rapido rider placing his hands on her thighs. The woman also posted the screenshot the details of the accused rider.

In the message, the woman also mentioned that after reaching the destination, a stranger noticed her in a distressed state and came to her rescue, and confronted the Rapido driver.

“A kind man asked what happened. When I told him, he confronted the captain. The captain apologised and said he wouldn’t do it again — but as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a way that made me feel even more unsafe,” she said.

"I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this — not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. this is not the first time something similar has happened to me. but today i just couldn't stay silent because of how unsafe i felt. Please stay alert, trust your instincts, and don’t stay silent," the woman further added.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has reportedly been registered in the case. The Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

