 Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAkhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit - VIDEO

Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit - VIDEO

There are reports that the incident occurred news Gate No.8 of Banaras Station, when the security personnel stopped a female BJP worker from entering due to security protocols during the Prime Minister's visit.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Officer During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit | X

Varanasi, November 8: Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh MP Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Saurabh Srivastava after a video went viral on social media, showing a heated scuffle between him and an Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

There are reports that the incident occurred news Gate No.8 of Banaras Station, when the security personnel stopped a female BJP worker from entering due to security protocols during the Prime Minister's visit.

MLA Saurabh Srivastava got enraged by the incident and demanded the removal of the officer from duty. An argument erupted between the officer and the BJP MLA, which escalated into a physical altercation. The viral video shows both the MLA and the RPF Jawan pushing each other and exchanging heated words.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh responded to the incident and criticised the BJP MLA. He also demanded a case to be filed against him for obstructing government work. Yadav tweeted and said, "A case should be registered against such a chaotic BJP MLA for obstructing government work. This is an example of BJP thuggery in the prime parliamentary constituency; as for other places, what more is there to say. Condemnable—punishable!"

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties
'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections
'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections
'Every Story That Comes Out...': Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses His Anupamaa Exit Theories After 1 Year– EXCLUSIVE
'Every Story That Comes Out...': Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses His Anupamaa Exit Theories After 1 Year– EXCLUSIVE
Read Also
VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan’s Surprise Visit Rekindles Old Bond With Akhilesh Yadav In...
article-image

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter and there is also no reports of any action from the BJP against the BJP MLA involved in the incident. However, the opposition is targetting the Yogi Adityanath led state government over the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM...

Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM...

UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Viral Videos Show Notorious Criminals Using Mobile Phones, Watching Television Inside Parappana...

Viral Videos Show Notorious Criminals Using Mobile Phones, Watching Television Inside Parappana...

'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections

'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections