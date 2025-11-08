 Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The first prize for the Karunya KR-730 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-730 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, November 8 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-730 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-730 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, November 8, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-730 for Thursday, 8-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

FPJ Shorts
GDP Growth Will Exceed 6.8% Despite Global Uncertainty Due To India’s Private Capital Expenditure: CEA Nageswaran
GDP Growth Will Exceed 6.8% Despite Global Uncertainty Due To India’s Private Capital Expenditure: CEA Nageswaran
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: November 7, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 26 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1...

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025 - Karunya KR-730 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1...

AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa

AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa

'Mafia Number 1 Apke Samne Khada Hai': Azam Khan Reacts To CM Yogi Adityanath’s Statement On...

'Mafia Number 1 Apke Samne Khada Hai': Azam Khan Reacts To CM Yogi Adityanath’s Statement On...

PM Modi Warns Bihar Against Return Of ‘Katta Raj’, Says NDA Promotes Start-Ups, Education And...

PM Modi Warns Bihar Against Return Of ‘Katta Raj’, Says NDA Promotes Start-Ups, Education And...

Winter Session Of Parliament To Be Held From December 1 And 19

Winter Session Of Parliament To Be Held From December 1 And 19