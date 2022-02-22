Watch video: Kung Fu Panda recreates Allu Arjun's signature style from Pushpa; 'Proud moment' says Jagapathi Babu

We all agree that the Pushpa fun isn't just stuck among humans, but also spread among the animal community. With recent videos of a cock grooving to Srivalli beat from the film and caterpillar tuning into the same, the scene is much clear. Now, the Kung Fu Panda has joined the row.

Similar to the 'Tom and Jerry' enjoying and recreating the scenes of the Tollywood movie in an edited video on YouTube, the animated character which is internationally known - the Kung Fu Panda - took to flaunt the styles from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

Soon after watching the cute depiction of Panda trying Pushpa moves, Indian actor Jagapathi Babu shared the clipping on his Twitter handle.

In the video, now viral, we can see the Kung Fu Panda trying the steps of the Srivalli song and also perfectly hitting the audience with the hand swiping gesture.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:48 AM IST