Watch video: Cock perfectly syncs dance steps to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

Who isn't loving the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release. However, this viral video is of a cock perfectly grooving to the dance moves of the trending song.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by a meme page, we could spot a cock dancing to music artist Javed Ali's Hindi rendition of Srivalli. Not sure if the bird was hurt or roaming around in style, when the video was filmed, but its moves strike uncanny resemblance to the picturized scene from the Tollywood movie Pushpa. Since posted, the video has gathered over 222K views, 20K likes and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:07 PM IST