Watch video: Monkeys take selfie, kiss phone camera

Videos of animals performing cute and silly tricks often win hearts of netizens across social media. To add to the list of viral stuff on the internet, these monkeys have made an attempt. What are they up to? Probably, it is selfie time for them!

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @helicopter_yatra, we can some monkeys trying to figure out the smartphone's camera features. They pose, fool around and also take to kiss the screen in excitement and confusion.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

The evolution theories often suggest of these creatures to be the closest ones to the human species. This video probably reinforces the claim. The antics of these monkeys, which act like humans in many ways, have made netizens to enjoy a thorough laughter gag.

Here's how Instagrammers commented after viewing the viral clip:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:46 AM IST