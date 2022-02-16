e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Watch video: Caterpillar dances to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

Who isn't loving the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release.

Similar to an earlier viral video of a cock perfectly grooving to the Srivalli dance moves, now a caterpillar is trending with the steps of the popular beat.

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we can see a caterpillar crawling in a similar style as Allu Arjun in the Tollywood film. The short clip, just about 17 seconds, has left fans mesmerized for having performed well on the cordinated steps of Srivalli.

Watch the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Watch video: Desi dadi dances to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Watch video: Desi dadi dances to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Cock perfectly syncs dance steps to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa Watch video: Cock perfectly syncs dance steps to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement