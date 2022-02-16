Watch video: Caterpillar dances to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

Who isn't loving the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release.

Similar to an earlier viral video of a cock perfectly grooving to the Srivalli dance moves, now a caterpillar is trending with the steps of the popular beat.

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we can see a caterpillar crawling in a similar style as Allu Arjun in the Tollywood film. The short clip, just about 17 seconds, has left fans mesmerized for having performed well on the cordinated steps of Srivalli.

Watch the video, right here:

