'Auspicious Or Suspicious?': Typo On Baby Shower Invite Goes Hilariously Viral

A simple typo can turn an innocent message into a viral sensation, leaving hundreds of people enjoying a dose of laughter. In one such case, a baby shower invitation note shared on WhatsApp turned out to read something very different that what it intended from. A joyous invite got a twist when one word from the message received some unlikely twist.

Active social media users might have come across the screenshot of the WhatsApp-based invitation message which ended up calling the celebration a "suspicious occasion." Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. We believe it was expected to read "auspicious," but somehow skipped attention and became a typo.

Take a look at the invite

This had to be the worst typo ever 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e7q37nsbrd — bittsssss (@notwhatshrisaid) April 30, 2024

X Post goes viral

An X user posted the invite online while calling it "the worst typo ever." Being uploaded on the microblogging site on April 30, it went viral drawing the attention of netizens. The post fetched more than 38,100 views on the platform and was flooded with reactions.

People shared laughter emojis after going through the post and laughing about how "auspicious" turned into "suspicious," changing the entire meaning of the invitation and the baby shower ceremony. Meanwhile, a few found it a common typo and confessed about having done it in the past.