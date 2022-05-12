Typo or a racist remark? THIS exam hall ticket is going viral over 'face mark - face mask' text

Most examinations come in with an admit card being issued to eligible candidates, one such official paper went viral for 'face mark - face mask' text.

Be it a question paper or a hall ticket, instructions mark the top of the piece. In a post shared on Reddit, a hall ticket read the following words in its instruction section: Do not remove your face mark when inside the examination centre. The post was captioned to read, "my exam hall pass says not to remove face mark instead of face mask."

Typo or a racist remark? It is completely left to the reader's interpretation. To those quickly checking one's keyword to see whether the QWERTY has the letters (maRk, maSk - R and S) close to each other leading to have resulted into an error, there happens to be a fair possibility that the document creator could have used the ABCD format on their keys. While, thinking the other way, it could be a slam or taunt over one's facial scars and marks.

Having stated that there are instances when birthmarks or certain scars become one's identification signs and are noted to distinguish and spot persons in meetings, conferences and other secured gatherings.

Reddit/Posted by u/Usman_LM

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:59 PM IST