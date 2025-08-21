'Tank-Top Effect': Content Creator Tests Viewer Engagement After Posting Same Reel In Different Outfits; Here Are Shocking Results |

Getting reach on social media is one of the most challenging tasks these days, especially for content creators. Sometimes, sheer talent and uniqueness play a crucial part in boom engagement, while sometimes all it takes is how you present the content. An influencer, Zara Dar, who has her presence on all the leading social media platforms, recently tested how the algorithm works on social media, and how the viewership behaves to the same video shot in two different outfits.

She simply posted two different videos with the same content it but wearing two different outfits. In one of the videos, she wore a normal top covering most of her body, while in the other, she wore a tank top and shorts to test which video works well with the audience. The results were expected, but the savoriness was shocking.

Zara Dar took to her LinkedIn profile to announce the results. She posted a video showing her views on the videos across all the platforms. Starting from Instagram, where she saw the massive difference in the viewership, on the clip where she wore a normal top, she got around 23,700 views, while on the video in which she was wearing a tank top, she got 30,500 views.

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/zaradar_testing-the-tank-top-effect-i-made-the-activity-7364020994711117824-TJ1y?utm_source=li_share&utm_content=feedcontent&utm_medium=g_dt_web&utm_campaign=copy

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, on X, she saw a difference of around 5k views. On the first reel, she got 4,400 views, while on the second, she received around 9,000. Surprisingly, on YouTube, the views reduced; on the first reel, she got 6,800 views, while on the second, she got 6,200.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She wrote on LinkedIn, "Testing the Tank-Top effect. I made the same short video twice: once wearing a normal top, and once wearing a tank top. Not to generalize, of course (I need to test this with many more videos), but this boosted views on Instagram by up to 28%, doubled views on X, and reduced views on YouTube."