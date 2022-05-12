Tejasswi Prakash dances to Demi Lovato's 'Got my mind on your body' song, Karan Kundrra's reaction to her sexy moves is must watch

The 'aww - so cute' couple is winning hearts of netizens once again for their love chemistry that's spotted in a recent Instagram reel. Karan Kundrra and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash were filmed in a now-viral video, both aren't grooving along - one's slaying with gracious dance moves while the other is mesmerized at the sight.

In the recent video that's aired on social media, we can see Tejasswi Prakash dancing to Demi Lovato's 'Got my mind on your body' song. Yes, the viral beat that actually goes by the name 'Cool for the Summer.' Teja displays her fit body and heartwarming sexy steps in the dance reels that captures her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the background.

Does the charming hero express love and praise for Teja's sizzling hot performance? Yes, of course, that too in the most affectionate fashion - by hugging her tight at the video's closure! Though Karan doesn't initially look at her, later gets engaged in her moves after realizing that the camera is rolling to capture them in what appears to be a green room on their set.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:35 PM IST