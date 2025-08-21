30-Year-Old Man Swept Away In Flooded Mithi River, Rescued After Long Efforts In Powai; Watch Chilling Video | X @anand_ingle89

Amid heavy rains pouring for the past couple of days in Mumbai, a youth was swept away in the flooded Mithi River when he went there for swimming. Fortunately, he was rescued after long efforts near Powai's Phulenagar area. The 30-year-old is identified as Aman Imtiyaz Sayyad.

He drowned in the Mithi River at around 11:30 AM on August 19. At first, he was holding on to a wall amid heavy riverflow, but lost his grip and was swept away. The whole incident was captured by the onlookers.

Aman Imtiyaz Sayyad lives in the Filterpada area in Powai and is a teacher by profession. He went to the Mithi River for swimming along with his friends, and suddenly the river flow increased, and he was swept away in the flooding river. Soon, locals rushed to help him; they lowered a rope, but he could not grab it and drowned further in the river.

WATCH VIDEO:

What Did Police Say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Mumbai, Datta Nalawade, opened up on the incident. He said, "He could not hold himself due to strong currents. As he screamed for help, local residents immediately rushed to save him. While he was holding on to a brick of the retaining wall of the river, people lowered a rope into the river and rescued him."

According to reports, a group of people were also found swimming in Powai Lake in the afternoon, but fled away when the police showed up at the scene.

